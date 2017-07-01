About this product

Our signature line of Canna Chew caramels is the reason we are here toady. We chose caramels because they are high in fat. The fat helps your body absorb the CBD/THC. By helping it get into your system faster, the effects kick in faster. Canna Elixirs started with this simple cannabis caramel. The caramels are sweet, chewy , and come in CBD only, THC only, and a 1:1 of THC/CBD. The caramels come in varying strengths, 50mg for the CBD only, 100mg THC/CBD 1:1 (50mg CBD and 50mg THC), 100mg and 200mg THC only. Our Canna Chew caramels now come in 10g squares packaged in blister packaging. These square s are then placed inside a dram and shrink wrapped.