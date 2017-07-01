 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Canna Chews

by Canna Elixirs

About this product

Our signature line of Canna Chew caramels is the reason we are here toady. We chose caramels because they are high in fat. The fat helps your body absorb the CBD/THC. By helping it get into your system faster, the effects kick in faster. Canna Elixirs started with this simple cannabis caramel. The caramels are sweet, chewy , and come in CBD only, THC only, and a 1:1 of THC/CBD. The caramels come in varying strengths, 50mg for the CBD only, 100mg THC/CBD 1:1 (50mg CBD and 50mg THC), 100mg and 200mg THC only. Our Canna Chew caramels now come in 10g squares packaged in blister packaging. These square s are then placed inside a dram and shrink wrapped.

TheLittleJuice

These are my favorite CBD Candy. 35mg. Taste Great. I just can't seem to find them anymore. Very relaxing. Took all my stress away.

About this brand

Canna Elixirs is a Denver based, Colorado proud premium medical edibles and infusions company bringing you great products like Canna Chews and our awesome line of sodas and punches. All of our products are Ph balanced and formulated with our patients in mind. All of our products have been formulated for optimum uptake so your body gets the maximum milligrams absorbed into your system.