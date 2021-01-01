 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Gluelato

Gluelato

by Canna Organix

Write a review
Canna Organix Cannabis Flower Gluelato

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Bred in-house by our very own @CannaGenex, we crossed Gelato 41 and The Glue creating a perfect balance of the parent's genetics. She produces dense, ridiculously frosty mid-sized buds marbled with purple throughout. Flavors and smell range from funky, earthy and gas all the way to grape candy. Very complex with a unique twist on the famous parent cultivars.

About this brand

Canna Organix Logo
At Canna Organix, everything we do is about pushing the status quo, about going beyond where we are now, and then taking things one step further. We do things differently, not for the sake of being different, but in the pursuit of finding a better way.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review