Our jumbo dried apricots are vibrant in flavor thanks to their size! That’s right, larger apricots like this variety tend to be sweeter and more delicious than smaller ones. These succulent dried fruits are plump, moist and chewy. Did we mention they pack a good source of fiber in each serving? We couldn’t ask for more in these perfect dried apricots. Each package contains a quantity of 10 10mg pieces for a total of 100mg of THC. Sold in a child-proof, re-sealable package for safety. Vegan. Gluten Free and Non-GMO
