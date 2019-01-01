About this product
Dried mango is a true tropical delight. This treat lets you enjoy the luscious, sweet taste of real mangoes anytime and anywhere. Try these dried mangoes as a snack or as part of a delicious dessert. Rich in vitamin A, B-complex vitamins, dietary fiber, and antioxidants, dried mangoes are a wonderfully healthy addition to your diet. Each package contains a quantity of 10 10mg pieces for a total of 100mg of THC. Sold in a child-proof, re-sealable package for safety. Vegan. Gluten Free and Non-GMO
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.