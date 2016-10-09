 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Finally, the after tattoo treatment you’ve been waiting for! Ink 20/20 is designed for use after the first 24 hours, keeping the artwork nourished and protected while it heals, leaving a crisp vivid piece. Organic Hempseed Oil nourishes and protects while various Cannabinoids help the inflammation and pain of new artwork. Cannabis has antibacterial properties to fight off infection, is known for it’s cell regenerative abilities and also has a wide spectrum SPF which will help protect your ink from the sun. This product is also great for the treatment Eczema, Psoriasis, Hemorrhoids, burns, bites and severely dry skin. Recommended by artists and loved by everyone!

LittleRedRidingCrap

I absolutely love this product. I've used it on every tattoo I've gotten since I found it (which is 7) and they've healed beautifully. This lotion/balm/whatever it is takes away the itching and flaking/peeling in minutes. I can't even begin to explain how much I adore Ink 20/20. Ever since medical marijuana in washington state was shut down I've had a really hard time finding this stuff and I'm starting to get desperate so if anyone knows ANYWHERE in washington that I can buy it PLEASE let me know!

We strive to enhance personal health and wellness by providing the highest quality Organic Hempseed Oil and Premium Cannabis Flower health and beauty aids (HABA) available. Our Promise: To use the freshest most natural botanical ingredients. We buy locally and organically whenever possible. We use only natural preservatives. We will never test our topicals on animals.