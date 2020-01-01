 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Lubricants & oils
  5. Love Yourself Healing Oil

Love Yourself Healing Oil

by Cannabis Basics

Write a review
Cannabis Basics Topicals Lubricants & Oils Love Yourself Healing Oil

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Ideal for massage. Great for daily after-shower use. This magical medicinal is a blend of Premium Cannabis Flower, Organic Hempseed Oil, vitamin E, and nourishing fruit and nut oils. Organic Hempseed Oil penetrates the epidermis and carries healing properties of Premium Cannabis Flower to medicate sore, tired muscles and joints. Tested and loved by massage therapists and patients alike. This magical topical has amazing viscosity and continues to soothe long after application. The aromatherapy of lavender and tangerine will relax and calm while it refreshes and invigorates. Aromatherapy blend of Lavender and Tangerine with Olive Oil and Vitamin E.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Cannabis Basics Logo
We strive to enhance personal health and wellness by providing the highest quality Organic Hempseed Oil and Premium Cannabis Flower health and beauty aids (HABA) available. Our Promise: To use the freshest most natural botanical ingredients. We buy locally and organically whenever possible. We use only natural preservatives. We will never test our topicals on animals.