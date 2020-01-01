About this product

Ultimate gift for your hands and feet. Great for all over! Premium Cannabis Flower and tea tree kill bacteria and fungus that create infections, foot odor and athlete’s foot. Premium Cannabis Flower and arnica montana treat the pain, swelling and bruising of muscles and joints, headaches, migraines and symptoms of PMS. Together they relieve symptoms from arthritis, tendonitis, fibromyalgia, multiple sclerosis, lupus, and diabetes. Organic Hempseed Oil nourishes, protects and helps soften dry, callous skin. Great for rashes, burns and skin tumors. Helps with symptoms of eczema, psoriasis and other skin ailments. Massage area and feel the satisfying tingle while you are bathed in the healing powers of topical cannabis. Aromatherapy blend of Lavender and Spearmint with Arnica Montana and Tea Tree.