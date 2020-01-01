 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sole’s Desire Repair Cream

by Cannabis Basics

Cannabis Basics Topicals Balms Sole’s Desire Repair Cream

About this product

Ultimate gift for your hands and feet. Great for all over! Premium Cannabis Flower and tea tree kill bacteria and fungus that create infections, foot odor and athlete’s foot. Premium Cannabis Flower and arnica montana treat the pain, swelling and bruising of muscles and joints, headaches, migraines and symptoms of PMS. Together they relieve symptoms from arthritis, tendonitis, fibromyalgia, multiple sclerosis, lupus, and diabetes. Organic Hempseed Oil nourishes, protects and helps soften dry, callous skin. Great for rashes, burns and skin tumors. Helps with symptoms of eczema, psoriasis and other skin ailments. Massage area and feel the satisfying tingle while you are bathed in the healing powers of topical cannabis. Aromatherapy blend of Lavender and Spearmint with Arnica Montana and Tea Tree.

About this brand

Cannabis Basics Logo
We strive to enhance personal health and wellness by providing the highest quality Organic Hempseed Oil and Premium Cannabis Flower health and beauty aids (HABA) available. Our Promise: To use the freshest most natural botanical ingredients. We buy locally and organically whenever possible. We use only natural preservatives. We will never test our topicals on animals.