Sativa

Pina Colada Cartridge 0.5g

by Cannabis Cured

About this product

Pina Colada Cartridge 0.5g by Cannabis Cured

About this brand

About this strain

Pina Colada

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Humulene

Pina Colada, also known as "CBD Lilly," is a CBD-dominant hybrid marijuana strain with happy effects. Averaging a 3-to-1 CBD:THC ratio, Pina Colada is a potent medicine for consumers seeking therapeutic effects. This sativa-dominant pairing of Congo IBL and Queen Mother imbues consumers with uplifting euphoria that coaxes laughter and conversation. Its buzz settles down into the body as functional and mild relaxation that helps with inflammation and physical discomfort. The smell has been described as spicy and grassy.

