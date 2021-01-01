Pax 2 & Pax 3 Vented Performance Bundle (7020)
UPGRADE YOUR PAX 2 & 3! This is the popular kit that will get your Pax at peak performance. The 3d replacement screen is thicker than the stock creating better heat retention but it is complimented by its grooves which allow air to flow through it. The lid is vented to give you even more airflow while sitting on the adjustable pusher which allows you to have an efficient session without having to fill your oven everytime. Hence, saving you money on material! This bundle includes: - Pax 2 & 3 Vented Oven Lid (2857) - Pax 2 & 3 Pusher Accessory (2731) - Pax 2 & 3 3d Replacement Screen (2732) * The 3d replacement screen will not fit tightly. It is meant to be removed and cleaned after every use. Please use extra care when emptying your Pax oven, or you will lose it.
