About this product
Pot Leaf Gold Plated Enamel Lapel Pin Badge Marijuana leaf hard enamel collector's lapel pin Shiny gold metal pin with intricate enamel details Each pin comes with a secure pin back Made from quality enamel which can last for years
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
CRABS N CANNABIS
We are The go-to for anything and everything crabs and cannabis. From MMJ to recipes, from nugs to news, and everything between! We are The casual cannabis community crabsncannabis