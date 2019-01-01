 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Custom Rolling Papers

by Cannabis Promotions

About this product

Custom rolling paper booklets are the best and easiest way to promote any cannabis business. They are lightweight and put your brand right in front of your customers. Our custom rolling papers are eco-friendly and are made from renewable resources. The adhesive is made from a natural Arabic gum, and the hemp and wood pulp papers contain no harmful chemicals or accelerants. They are perfect for promoting medical and recreational marijuana dispensaries, growers, medical doctors, bands/artists, cannabis trade shows, and more!

Cannabispromotions.com is the leader in custom branded cannabis, marijuana, and smoke-related items including custom rolling papers, trays, grinders, lighters, and all of the products that you need to grow your cannabusiness. We make you our priority and have experts that will assist you with all of your branding to help grow your business.