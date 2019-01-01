 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Beverages
  5. Strawberry Lemonade 100mg

Strawberry Lemonade 100mg

by Cannabis Quencher

Write a review
Cannabis Quencher Edibles Beverages Strawberry Lemonade 100mg

About this product

Our most popular flavor blends sweet strawberry and tart lemonade for a bright pink treat. Infused with organic strawberries & lemon juice, sweetened with organic cane sugar, and made with full-spectrum cannabis. In order to easily micro-dose, our see-through milligram indicator allows for an accurate 10mg THC dose every time. Vegan, no gluten, non-GMO, sweetened with organic cane sugar. Refrigerate after opening. Tastes best cold.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Cannabis Quencher Logo
Satisfy your thirst with cannabis infused beverages made with real organic fruit concentrates.