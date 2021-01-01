Cannabis Quencher
Strawberry Lemonade 100mg
About this product
Our most popular flavor blends sweet strawberry and tart lemonade for a bright pink treat. Infused with organic strawberries & lemon juice, sweetened with organic cane sugar, and made with full-spectrum cannabis. In order to easily micro-dose, our see-through milligram indicator allows for an accurate 10mg THC dose every time.
Vegan, no gluten, non-GMO, sweetened with organic cane sugar.
Refrigerate after opening. Tastes best cold.
Vegan, no gluten, non-GMO, sweetened with organic cane sugar.
Refrigerate after opening. Tastes best cold.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!