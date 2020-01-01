About this product

Our HEMPoil Tincture is one of the purest CBDOils available. Using CO2 extraction, CannaChi’s HEMP oil is of the highest standard organic grade oils and contains only natural ingredients with no sugars and other toxic ingredients. Product Features: Alcohol Free 100% Natural Ingredients Suitable For Diabetics Organic Ingredients GE/GMO Free Ingredients Product Benefits: Decreases inflammation Increases circulation Fights viruses Fights free radicals Relieves depression Stimulates the immune system Stimulates libido Fights parasites Product Information: The HEMP oil Tincture is one of the purest CBDoils available. Using CO² extraction, CannaChi’s HEMP oil is of the highest standard organic grade oils and contains only natural ingredients with no sugars and other toxic ingredients. Allowing for safer use, an uptake in bio-availability (how much the body can absorb) and a balancing of the endocannabinoid system. Size – 20 ml bottle, concentration of CBDoil: 468 mg – 11.7 mg per 0.5 ml 312 mg – 5.85 mg per 0.5 ml 156 mg – 3.9 mg per 0.5 ml * All flavours contain the benefits of CannaChi Natural Hemp Oil as well as that of its own unique properties. Ingredients: 3 ml Gold CBDOil, 16.95 ml MCT (medium-chain triglycerides) Oil, 00.05 ml Organic Cinnamon Essential Oil Warnings: No known allergens. An increased consumption can have sedative effect. Consult your physician. Directions: Suggested serving: 1/3 dropper (0.5ml) taken under the tongue one to three times daily. Servings per bottle: +/- 40 servings. Store in a cool, dry space.