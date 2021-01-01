About this product

Our HEMPoil Tincture is one of the purest CBDOils available. Using CO2 extraction, CannaChi’s HEMP oil is of the highest standard organic grade oils and contains only natural ingredients with no sugars and other toxic ingredients.



Product Features:



Alcohol Free

100% Natural Ingredients

Suitable For Diabetics

Organic Ingredients

GE/GMO Free Ingredients



Product Benefits:



Decreases inflammation

Increases circulation

Fights viruses

Fights free radicals

Relieves depression

Stimulates the immune system

Stimulates libido

Fights parasites



Product Information:



The HEMP oil Tincture is one of the purest CBDoils available. Using CO² extraction, CannaChi’s HEMP oil is of the highest standard organic grade oils and contains only natural ingredients with no sugars and other toxic ingredients. Allowing for safer use, an uptake in bio-availability (how much the body can absorb) and a balancing of the endocannabinoid system.



Size – 20 ml bottle, concentration of CBDoil:



468 mg – 11.7 mg per 0.5 ml

312 mg – 5.85 mg per 0.5 ml

156 mg – 3.9 mg per 0.5 ml



* All flavours contain the benefits of

CannaChi Natural Hemp Oil as well

as that of its own unique properties.



Ingredients:

3 ml Gold CBDOil, 16.95 ml MCT (medium-chain triglycerides) Oil, 00.05 ml Organic Cinnamon Essential Oil



Warnings:

No known allergens. An increased consumption can have sedative effect. Consult your physician.



Directions:

Suggested serving: 1/3 dropper (0.5ml) taken under the tongue one to three times daily.



Servings per bottle: +/- 40 servings.



Store in a cool, dry space.