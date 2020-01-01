About this product

A mature, responsible use stash box, called a Cannachiloma. The storage space in the medium and large Cannachilomas can be adjusted easily by changing the position of the divider between three optional slats. The jar shelf, jar(s) and lighters are easily removable, yet fit snugly, so it's simple to keep the inside of your Cannachiloma clean and pristine. Cannachiloma's features include user replaceable Ball jars, Bic lighter slots, adjustable dividers to fit your equipment, and a magnetically locking lid that doubles as a rolling tray. The lid is secured with neodymium magnets which will always hold the lid closed. Snug at first, Cannachilomas become easier to open with use. Closing the lid forces air out, and opening the lid slowly pulls air back in; this process creates a seal that prevents odors from escaping. The lid also doubles as a rolling tray. Just be sure to clear off any debris before placing the lid back onto the Cannachiloma. Available in many other colors.