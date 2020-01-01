A mature, responsible use stash box, called a Cannachiloma. "Canna" from cannabis and "chiloma" from the latin term for box. Customizable to make it your own, Cannachiloma enhances every session and provides the next level of cannabis sophistication. Every Cannachiloma is individually handmade in America, using FSC (Forestry Stewardship Council) certified wood and crafted with the consumer experience at the forefront of the design. Cannachiloma's features include user replaceable Ball jars, Bic lighter slots, adjustable dividers to fit your equipment, and a magnetically locking lid that doubles as a rolling tray.