The Earth Healthcare CannaDNA kit is the first ever genetic test kit that determines how we metabolize medical cannabis in our body. After we receive your sample and analyze your DNA, we will generate a cusom report, which will be available online. It includes the recommended terpenes, method of use, and dosing to optimize health and well-being. Your sample is processed at a CLIA-accredited and CAP-certified laboratory.

Charlotte's Web

  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Charlotte's Web is a hemp cultivar that was specifically bred by the Stanley Brothers of Colorado for its high CBD and low THC content. These unique and proprietary genetics are used by Charlotte's Web (the company) to create extracts for a variety of health and wellness products. Contrary to popular belief, Charlotte’s Web products are hemp-derived and are non-intoxicating. Charlotte’s Web gained popularity after being featured on CNN’s Weed 2 for the effects it had on Charlotte Figi, a young girl with a rare seizure disorder. New consumers should consult their doctor with any medical concerns. 

Finally a DNA test designed to help you select the Proper strain and dose for your body. While many DNA tests identify what conditions we are predisposed to, CannaDNA taps into the body's own personal self-healing system called the Endocannabanoid system. Our reports recommend custom formulations and provide you with valuable resources such as, the proper terpene profile, method of use, and dosing to optimize health and well-being.