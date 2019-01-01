About this product
The Earth Healthcare CannaDNA kit is the first ever genetic test kit that determines how we metabolize medical cannabis in our body. After we receive your sample and analyze your DNA, we will generate a cusom report, which will be available online. It includes the recommended terpenes, method of use, and dosing to optimize health and well-being. Your sample is processed at a CLIA-accredited and CAP-certified laboratory.
About this strain
Charlotte's Web
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Charlotte's Web is a hemp cultivar that was specifically bred by the Stanley Brothers of Colorado for its high CBD and low THC content. These unique and proprietary genetics are used by Charlotte's Web (the company) to create extracts for a variety of health and wellness products. Contrary to popular belief, Charlotte’s Web products are hemp-derived and are non-intoxicating. Charlotte’s Web gained popularity after being featured on CNN’s Weed 2 for the effects it had on Charlotte Figi, a young girl with a rare seizure disorder. New consumers should consult their doctor with any medical concerns.