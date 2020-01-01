About this product
Inhale the benefits of our stimulating Be Focused Inhalation Pouch and take notice of the wonderful world around you. Let the crisp, aromatic notes of Rosemary, Mint, and Spearmint, enhanced with the terpene a-pinene, sharpen your senses as you breathe in the mood-boosting benefits. All with Hemp & Cannabis Terpenes.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
North American Sativa
North American refers to any strain that grows natively in this region. These indigenous vareities (also called landraces) can exhibit indica or sativa characteristics depending on the climate and latitude at which it grows. Sativas tend to grow in warmer regions closer to the equator, while the hardier indica varieties are more common beyond 30 degrees latitude.