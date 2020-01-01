 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Pacific OG

by Cannafornia

An evenly-balanced hybrid, this strain is popular in the West Coast, best known for its sweet and spicy kush taste. The plant’s green nugs are small, round and carry tiny amber hair and crystals. Its uplifting high makes it ideal for treating chronic pain, muscle spasms, appetite loss, anxiety, stress and othe ailments.

You love cannabis and Cannafornia loves growing cannabis! Truly, welcome to California's premier marijuana cultivation company. Cannafornia cultivates it's very own Cannabis on one of California's largest marijuana farms. We pride ourselves on our growing knowledge and industry leading quality.