An evenly-balanced hybrid, this strain is popular in the West Coast, best known for its sweet and spicy kush taste. The plant’s green nugs are small, round and carry tiny amber hair and crystals. Its uplifting high makes it ideal for treating chronic pain, muscle spasms, appetite loss, anxiety, stress and othe ailments.
Cannafornia is a cultivator, manufacturer, and supplier of high-quality cannabis-based in Salinas, California.
Founded in 2017 by South Florida native Paul King, the mission of Cannafornia is to connect recreational and medical cannabis consumers with quality and competitively priced safe and clean cannabis products.
