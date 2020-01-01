 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CannaGuard Security

by CannaGuard Security

About this product

A cannabis security company based in Portland, Oregon, CannaGuard works to ensure all federal, state and local laws and regulations are met in dispensary, grow, and retail facilities catering to the medical and recreational use of marijuana. With a heavy focus on compliance first, we work and consult in all current and future marijuana-legal markets. While we are particularly well-versed in Oregon and Washington regulated adult use, we have spoken and worked with hundreds of cannabusinesses around the country. Let us help you design a compliant security system to match your requirements and your budget.

About this brand

CannaGuard Security is an Oregon based cannabis security company serving cannabis businesses nationally. Guaranteed compliance and unmatched expertise! We specialize in engineering custom security systems specifically for the cannabis industry in all current and future marijuana-legal markets. CannaGuard works to ensure all federal, state and local laws and regulations are met in facilities catering to the medical and recreational use of marijuana. In the Northwest, we sell Oregon OMMP (Oregon Medical Marijuana Program) and Washington Initiative 502 compliant cannabis security systems for dispensaries, retail locations and grow operations. Nationwide, we consult to ensure our client’s designs and product choices meet their requirements (and budget). Our customers rest easy knowing their security systems are fully compliant with state cannabis regulations. With our security systems, you also have the ability to be more than compliant. CannaGuard’s robust security systems and smartphone app make it easier to monitor activities and employees at your business, no matter how many sites you have. Due to the nature of the cannabis industry, canna businesses need to have better security in place than what the government mandates. Don’t you want to be 100% confident that if someone tries to break into your facility or steal from you that you will have the best security system in the industry?