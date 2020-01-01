Matrix Bottle Filler | 1 Pump / Nozzle | 12" x 12" Filling Area
by ROCKY MOUNTAIN PLC
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Food Grade, Airtight Pouch with Resealable Zipper, Tear Notch & Heat Seal Area. The Plain Bag Features a Solid White Back, with a Clear Front and a Foil Interior. Best Practice Bags are Solid White on the Back, with a Clear Front and Foil Interior. Available with Generic ‘Best Practice’ or State Specific Print. Black California Bags Have the CA Best Practices Print on One Side, and a Strain Indicator / Re-Writable Section on the Other. Solid White Bags Have no Writing.
Be the first to review this product.