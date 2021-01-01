About this product

Food Grade, Airtight Pouch with Resealable Zipper, Tear Notch & Heat Seal Area.



The Plain Bag Features a Solid White Back, with a Clear Front and a Foil Interior.



Best Practice Bags are Solid White on the Back, with a Clear Front and Foil Interior. Available with Generic ‘Best Practice’ or State Specific Print.



Black California Bags Have the CA Best Practices Print on One Side, and a Strain Indicator / Re-Writable Section on the Other.



Solid White Bags Have no Writing.