Logo for the brand Cannaline

Cannaline

Cannaline Bags for 1 Oz.

About this product

Food Grade, Airtight Pouch with Resealable Zipper, Tear Notch & Heat Seal Area.

The Plain Bag Features a Solid White Back, with a Clear Front and a Foil Interior.

Best Practice Bags are Solid White on the Back, with a Clear Front and Foil Interior. Available with Generic ‘Best Practice’ or State Specific Print.

Black California Bags Have the CA Best Practices Print on One Side, and a Strain Indicator / Re-Writable Section on the Other.

Solid White Bags Have no Writing.
