About this product

The Cannariginals Black Line offers the same patented formula yet with a stronger combination of cannabinoids. Considered to be our extra-strength line, the Black Transdermal Rub is the #1 choice of our customers. Why Emu Oil? Emu oil is naturally anti-fungal and antimicrobial, and naturally boosts collagen production (nature’s Botox). Because of this, it is extremely effective in wound care as well as common skin conditions like eczema. Emu Oil as a transdermal delivery system maximizes the bioavailability of the cannabinoids in our products. Other topical products use coconut or olive oil in their formulas: these oils are not transdermal, and only penetrate 1-2 layers of the dermis when applied topically. Because of it's unique fatty acid profile, emu oil penetrates 7-8 layers deep, carrying the cannabinoids along with it for faster, longer-lasting relief than other topical products in the market. This is why Cannariginals' products are able to reach the tendons, ligaments, and tissue deep beneath the skin and bring relief quickly #LiveWithRelief