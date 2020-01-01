 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Cannariginals
Cannariginals Cover Photo

Cannariginals

The Original Cannabis Wellness Company

About Cannariginals

Cannariginals’ patented formula was created to make a difference in the lives of people in pain. When we realized how effective emu oil can be when combined with cannabinoids, we realized that we’d discovered something truly special. Years later, the medical communities and customers that we serve have told us over and over again- Cannariginals actually works. Our wellness products are infused with AEA-Certified Ultra Clear Emu Oil and the highest quality full-spectrum THC & CBD available. Our unique patented emu oil formulas create the highest bioavailability of any cannabis wellness product on the market.

Balms

more products

Ingestible

more products

Available in

United States, California