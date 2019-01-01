About this product

Our Gold Transdermal Rub with menthol offers an additional soothing element to the patented formula. Still an all-natural alternative to soothing aches and discomfort, this mentholated version helps with an extra cooling sensation. Why Emu Oil? Emu oil is naturally anti-fungal and antimicrobial, and naturally boosts collagen production (nature’s Botox). Because of this, it is extremely effective in wound care as well as common skin conditions like eczema. Emu Oil as a transdermal delivery system maximizes the bioavailability of the cannabinoids in our products. Other topical products use coconut or olive oil in their formulas: these oils are not transdermal, and only penetrate 1-2 layers of the dermis when applied topically. Because of it's unique fatty acid profile, emu oil penetrates 7-8 layers deep, carrying the cannabinoids along with it for faster, longer-lasting relief than other topical products in the market. This is why Cannariginals' products are able to reach the tendons, ligaments, and tissue deep beneath the skin and bring relief quickly #LiveWithRelief