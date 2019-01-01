 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Gold Menthol Transdermal Rub

by Cannariginals

Our Gold Transdermal Rub with menthol offers an additional soothing element to the patented formula. Still an all-natural alternative to soothing aches and discomfort, this mentholated version helps with an extra cooling sensation. Why Emu Oil? Emu oil is naturally anti-fungal and antimicrobial, and naturally boosts collagen production (nature’s Botox). Because of this, it is extremely effective in wound care as well as common skin conditions like eczema. Emu Oil as a transdermal delivery system maximizes the bioavailability of the cannabinoids in our products. Other topical products use coconut or olive oil in their formulas: these oils are not transdermal, and only penetrate 1-2 layers of the dermis when applied topically. Because of it's unique fatty acid profile, emu oil penetrates 7-8 layers deep, carrying the cannabinoids along with it for faster, longer-lasting relief than other topical products in the market. This is why Cannariginals' products are able to reach the tendons, ligaments, and tissue deep beneath the skin and bring relief quickly #LiveWithRelief

About this brand

Cannariginals’ patented formula was created to make a difference in the lives of people in pain. When we realized how effective emu oil can be when combined with cannabinoids, we realized that we’d discovered something truly special. Years later, the medical communities and customers that we serve have told us over and over again- Cannariginals actually works. Our wellness products are infused with AEA-Certified Ultra Clear Emu Oil and the highest quality full-spectrum THC & CBD available. Our unique patented emu oil formulas create the highest bioavailability of any cannabis wellness product on the market.