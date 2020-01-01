 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CANNASEUR® One Weed Container– Walnut with Two Glasses and a Lock

by Cannaseur®

About this product

Need more room for your cannabis or want to store two different types? Two glasses in this cannabis humidor provide enough room for the storage of up to two types or double the room, if you only want to store one type. Furthermore, the humidor is lockable and protects it from undesired accesses.

About this brand

Cannaseur® is a premium brand focused on building beautiful cannabis storage solutions. Our German-designed humidors are handcrafted out of the highest quality lumber sourced from responsibly managed forests. The patented two-way humidity system within our humidors maintains the ideal humidity, keeping your buds fresh and preserving the taste.