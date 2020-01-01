Small Holder
by Marley Natural
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 40.2 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Need more room for your cannabis or want to store two different types? Two glasses in this cannabis humidor provide enough room for the storage of up to two types or double the room, if you only want to store one type. Furthermore, the humidor is lockable and protects it from undesired accesses.
Be the first to review this product.