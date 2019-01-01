 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CannaVitee

by CannaTru

About this product

For well-rounded nutrition, CannaVitee is a take one a day Multi-Vitamin which also contains 10mg of Nano Emulsified CBD per serving. These gummies offer essential vitamins and minerals appropriate for optimal daily care while providing the benefits from Endocannabinoid System. This formulation is safe, gentle, and effective, helping to aide in optimal daily endocannabinoid support. This formula and all of CannaTru's formulas are 100% THC-Free and Non-Psychoactive.

About this brand

CannaTru specializes in the conception and formulation of Nano-Emulsified CBD products. All CannaTru products are 3rd Party Lab Tested, manufactured in an ISO7 Clean Room, GMP Certified, and sourced in the USA. We use naturally derived ingredients to ensure safe, potent, and pure CBD. We also offer White Label services for Nano CBD. For all wholesale inquiries, please contact us at Sales@CannaTru.com