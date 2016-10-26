 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
PlusCBD Oil™ Capsules - 60ct 15mg

by CV Sciences, Inc. - PlusCBD Oil™

A great option for people on the go! A complex phytocannabinoid matrix containing cannabidiol (CBD) from agricultural hemp, our PlusCBD Oil Capsules are a convenient way to get your daily dose of CBD.

HempHeals

As far as the pill goes and its taste- this is a fine product. However, I am not sure if this is decarboxylated biomass. Good for those that like to take cbd in pill form.

At CV Sciences, our mission to improve well‐being underscores our values, operations, and products. CV Sciences’ Consumer Products Division delivers botanical‐based cannabidiol products that enhance quality of life. Currently distributed nationally in health food stores, health care provider’s offices and online, our flagship brand, PlusCBD Oil™, is backed by a formal safety review, growing body of case reports, and physician’s recommendations, and is the #1 selling* hemp CBD supplement in the natural products industry. *according to SPINS® scan data.