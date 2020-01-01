 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Garlicane

Garlicane

by Cannavore

Write a review
Cannavore Cannabis Flower Garlicane

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Cannavore Logo
We Use the "Best-Tasting Bud on Earth" What goes into our confections is just as important as the end result. We use extract made from TJ's Organic Gardens Durban Poison strain, awarded the "Best tasting bud on earth" by High Times Magazine.