Sunset

by Cardiff Labs

$40.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Our single-source, premium hemp extract vape cartridges with a near 1:1 ratio of CBD and CBG and other notable minor cannabinoids (CBN, and CBC) provides you with specific cannabinoids formulations to promote a relaxed state of mind, the much needed sense of calm. Formulated with Linalool terpenes to deliver an uplifted feeling with a sense of calm and relaxation. Available in 0.5g/mL cartridges.

About this brand

OUR PROMISE. ONE CLEAR FOCUS GUIDES EVERYTHING WE DO. We are committed to developing clean, wholesome products that allow you to live your very best life. Through rigorous cultivation and testing practices, and the thoughtful curation of only the finest ingredients, you can trust Cardiff to bring you quality goods you can feel good about using everyday.

