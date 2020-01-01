SYNERGY 1:1 Relief Balm - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$30.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$66.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
All-natural, non-psychoactive CBD relief. Apply topically (on the skin) as needed. This soothing balm uses full spectrum CBD and a unique blend of other essential oils for effective absorption and soothing relief. Includes aloe vera, coconut oil, beeswax, shea butter, essential oil of orange, peppermint and CBD-rich cannabis.
Be the first to review this product.