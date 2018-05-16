Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
18:1 CBD Whole Plant Cannabis Extract Vape Cartridge Fast-acting, smoke free and easy to use relief. 500mg cartridges. Ingredients: 100% Cannabis oil
on May 16th, 2018
I have used this for trigeminal neuralgia. It’s pretty effective for some pain relief and doesn’t get you high. The reasons it isn’t my main choice is that I think a little more thc helps more, and that it tastes pretty bad. Kind of like if you smoked wet grass. The Alpine Harle-Tsu 16:1 tastes much better and works better for me. In the evenings the 1:1 Cannatonic is nice too. Still many to try though.