  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. 18:1 CBD Vape Cartridge .5g

18:1 CBD Vape Cartridge .5g

by Care By Design

About this product

18:1 CBD Whole Plant Cannabis Extract Vape Cartridge Fast-acting, smoke free and easy to use relief. 500mg cartridges. Ingredients: 100% Cannabis oil

Ribsumbaduobababubabda

I have used this for trigeminal neuralgia. It’s pretty effective for some pain relief and doesn’t get you high. The reasons it isn’t my main choice is that I think a little more thc helps more, and that it tastes pretty bad. Kind of like if you smoked wet grass. The Alpine Harle-Tsu 16:1 tastes much better and works better for me. In the evenings the 1:1 Cannatonic is nice too. Still many to try though.

About this brand

Care By Design offers CBD-rich cannabis in easy-to-use sprays, gel caps, vaping products, and edibles. We also offer pure CBD-rich oil in a convenient applicator for cooking, oral dosing or topical administration. We offer a variety of CBD-to-THC ratios for flexible dosing. Our cannabis oil is cleanly extracted using a supercritical CO2 method, and our products are lab tested to ensure the highest quality. We test for cannabinoid and terpene profiles, potency, and contamination. We verify that each bottle contains a consistent amount of active ingredient for reliable dosing. Our CBD-rich cannabis oil is extracted from local, sustainably grown cannabis. With five ratios of CBD-to-THC (from 18:1 to 1:1) to choose from, patients can adjust their cannabis medicine to suit their specific condition and personal preferences. CRFT Manufacturing, Inc: CDPH-T00000329