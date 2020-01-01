 Loading…
4:1 SOFT GELS, 30-COUNT

About this product

A favorite for those looking for all-day relief or an easy way to unwind at the end of a long day, our 4:1 soft gels are loaded with CBD, a moderate amount of THC, and minor cannabinoids THCa and CBDa. Designed for more experienced users, the 4:1 ratio is a great option for those who want occasional stress relief or whole body wellness. This ratio has enough THC to cause some psychoactivity depending on your sensitivity to THC. Designed to be dependable and consistent, the 4:1 is a powerful dose.

About this brand

Care By Design offers CBD-rich cannabis in easy-to-use sprays, gel caps, vaping products, and edibles. We also offer pure CBD-rich oil in a convenient applicator for cooking, oral dosing or topical administration. We offer a variety of CBD-to-THC ratios for flexible dosing. Our cannabis oil is cleanly extracted using a supercritical CO2 method, and our products are lab tested to ensure the highest quality. We test for cannabinoid and terpene profiles, potency, and contamination. We verify that each bottle contains a consistent amount of active ingredient for reliable dosing. Our CBD-rich cannabis oil is extracted from local, sustainably grown cannabis. With five ratios of CBD-to-THC (from 18:1 to 1:1) to choose from, patients can adjust their cannabis medicine to suit their specific condition and personal preferences. CRFT Manufacturing, Inc: CDPH-T00000329