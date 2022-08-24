A favorite for those looking for all-day relief or an easy way to unwind at the end of a long day. Our 4:1 soft gels are loaded with CBD, a moderate amount of THC, THCa and CBDa. Designed for more experienced users. The 4:1 ratio is a great option for those who want relief from occasional stress. This ratio has enough THC to cause some psychoactivity depending on your sensitivity to THC. Also available in 10-Count and sample size.