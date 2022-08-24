About this product
A favorite for those looking for all-day relief or an easy way to unwind at the end of a long day. Our 4:1 soft gels are loaded with CBD, a moderate amount of THC, THCa and CBDa. Designed for more experienced users. The 4:1 ratio is a great option for those who want relief from occasional stress. This ratio has enough THC to cause some psychoactivity depending on your sensitivity to THC. Also available in 10-Count and sample size.
Care By Design
The pioneer of CBD to THC ratios that deliver powerful relief, Care By Design has been innovating cannabis therapeutics for over a decade. Today our products go beyond CBD and THC. Thanks to a proprietary dual processing method, we're able to extract the fullest of full-spectrum oil, including major and minor cannabinoids, cannabinoid acids (CBDa and THCa), terpenes, flavonoids, and more. Care By Design is CBD that works. The most potent and effective wellness product found in or out of dispensaries.
State License(s)
CDPH-10002270
CDPH-10004584