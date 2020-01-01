Colors - All-In-One - Tropical Fruit - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$30.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Experience Care By Design’s fan favorite. Our 4:1 ratio is packed with CBD, minor cannabinoids like THCa and CBDa, terpenes, and a moderate amount of THC for that extra bit of comfort when you need it most. Easy to carry and even easier to dose, you’ll feel more relaxed and taste the subtle notes of terpenes with every puff. We’ve designed the 4:1 to be used as a strong daytime or nighttime ratio. It is great for experienced cannabis users with some tolerance for THC with a little psychoactivity. Made from carefully chosen strains grown in the fresh air and skillfully extracted to capture the full spectrum of bioactive compounds. Our vapes are additive-free for a safer vaping experience. Pro-tip: take a hit once in the morning and once before bed.
Be the first to review this product.