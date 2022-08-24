About this product
Pure and potent cannabis vaping. Made from carefully selected cannabis strains grown in the California sun and expertly extracted to preserve the full spectrum of cannabis compounds. Always free of additives for a clean vaping experience. The 4:1 is four parts CBD to one part THC and may be mildly psychoactive. 340mg cannabinoids per cartridge.
About this brand
Care By Design
The pioneer of CBD to THC ratios that deliver powerful relief, Care By Design has been innovating cannabis therapeutics for over a decade. Today our products go beyond CBD and THC. Thanks to a proprietary dual processing method, we're able to extract the fullest of full-spectrum oil, including major and minor cannabinoids, cannabinoid acids (CBDa and THCa), terpenes, flavonoids, and more. Care By Design is CBD that works. The most potent and effective wellness product found in or out of dispensaries.
State License(s)
CDPH-10002270
CDPH-10004584