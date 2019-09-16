 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vaporizer accessories
  5. Premium Ceramic Cartridge

Premium Ceramic Cartridge

by Cartridge Supply Co.

Skip to Reviews
5.02
Cartridge Supply Co. Vaping Vaporizer Accessories Premium Ceramic Cartridge
Cartridge Supply Co. Vaping Vaporizer Accessories Premium Ceramic Cartridge
Cartridge Supply Co. Vaping Vaporizer Accessories Premium Ceramic Cartridge

$1.60MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Premium Ceramic is one of the most dependable styles on the market. The atomizer is made with a semi-porous ceramic core that is wrapped in a layer of cotton for extra absorption. This layer eliminates the chance of leaking and allows the oil to fully soak before vaporization. Try the Premium Ceramic difference today! This cartridge is available in 0.5mL and 1.0mL capacities and in Black or White tip colors. Sold in boxes of 100 units.

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

NickieC

These carts are great. No leaking, smooth hits, and at an excellent price

bclo29

Excellent product, excellent customer service

About this brand

Cartridge Supply Co. Logo
We are a wholesale supplier for all types of vaping hardware. We specialize in vape cartridges, batteries, disposables and custom vape packaging. We leverage 40 years of experience in importing/exporting and product development, giving us the experience to turn any of your ideas into a reality. We rigorously and regularly test our suppliers + samples to ensure our products exceed industry quality standards. We pride ourselves on our work and are pleased to offer a 100% replacement guarantee! With offices in Dalian, China and Los Angeles, CA - we work around the clock to ensure that our customers receive the best service possible! We cannot succeed without ensuring our customers succeed first. That's why we will do everything in our power to ensure you're not only getting the best wholesale vaping products, but also the highest level of service possible.