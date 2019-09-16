Rechargeable Inhaler Battery With USB Charger
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Premium Ceramic is one of the most dependable styles on the market. The atomizer is made with a semi-porous ceramic core that is wrapped in a layer of cotton for extra absorption. This layer eliminates the chance of leaking and allows the oil to fully soak before vaporization. Try the Premium Ceramic difference today! This cartridge is available in 0.5mL and 1.0mL capacities and in Black or White tip colors. Sold in boxes of 100 units.
on September 16th, 2019
These carts are great. No leaking, smooth hits, and at an excellent price
on September 13th, 2019
Excellent product, excellent customer service