 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Bath & body
  5. CBD Bath Bomb - Lavender and Lilac - 150mg (138ml)

CBD Bath Bomb - Lavender and Lilac - 150mg (138ml)

by CBD American Shaman

Skip to Reviews
5.01
CBD American Shaman Hemp CBD Bath & Body CBD Bath Bomb - Lavender and Lilac - 150mg (138ml)

Reserve online, pick up in-store

Cannabinoids

THC
--
CBD
150.0mg
$14.99

Also at 5 other stores nearby

Store updated

Learn More

Similar items

Show all

About this product

As fresh as a field of wild flowers, our Lavender and Lilac Bath Bombs are a lavish retreat for the mind, body, and spirit. Indulge yourself with our new bath bombs, made with nature’s best ingredients for maximum wellness.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

ClarktCook

I love lavender anything. This smells so good!

About this brand

CBD American Shaman Logo
CBD American Shaman is dedicated to bringing wellness to the world! We offer a wide variety of CBD products to fit your lifestyle. Our ultra-concentrated, terpene-rich hemp oil is derived from all natural, high-quality industrial hemp. The values that drive us are fair business practices, philanthropy, sustainability, and making the highest quality hemp oil available to those in need.