CBD American Shaman Cover Photo

CBD American Shaman

The Most Powerful, Highest Quality Hemp Oil on the Market

Made with honey from local beehives, our CBD honey makes your daily dose into a delicous treat.
Our powerful 500 Topical Cream is perfect for soothing everyday sore muscles after exercise.
Unsweetened tea brewed with natural CBD is perfect for cooling off on-the-go.
With a wide variety of flavors to choose from, our CBD gummies fit perfectly into your lifestyle.
Our water soluble CBD oil is powered by nanotechnology to bring you fast-acting, powerful relief.
About CBD American Shaman

CBD American Shaman is dedicated to bringing wellness to the world! We offer a wide variety of CBD products to fit your lifestyle. Our ultra-concentrated, terpene-rich hemp oil is derived from all natural, high-quality industrial hemp. The values that drive us are fair business practices, philanthropy, sustainability, and making the highest quality hemp oil available to those in need.

Available in

United States, Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii