CBD Massage Oil - Lavender - 120mg (240ml)

by CBD American Shaman

Cannabinoids

THC
--
CBD
120.0mg
About this product

Experience the exfoliating scent of Lavender. This all-natural massage oil made from the finest ingredients available. Our unique blend of essential oils and full-spectrum CBD Hemp Extract is sure to relax that tired body while keeping your skin hydrated. Each 8oz bottle contains 120mg of CBD (15mg/oz). Used topically, not to be ingested.

About this brand

CBD American Shaman is dedicated to bringing wellness to the world! We offer a wide variety of CBD products to fit your lifestyle. Our ultra-concentrated, terpene-rich hemp oil is derived from all natural, high-quality industrial hemp. The values that drive us are fair business practices, philanthropy, sustainability, and making the highest quality hemp oil available to those in need.