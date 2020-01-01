Pixie Sticks 25mg
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$3.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Also at 5 other stores nearby
1 piece
$9.95
Pickup 76.7 miles away
2 pieces
$9.95
Pickup 76.7 miles away
A punch of delicious coconut flavor with a hint of grapefruit that is sure to make your taste buds tingle, with 10mg Hemp Extract per serving. Like summer in a can, this sparkling water beverage is the perfect refreshment on a sunny day.
Be the first to review this product.