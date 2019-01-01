 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. Exxus Snap Cartridge Vaporizer

Exxus Snap Cartridge Vaporizer

by CBD American Shaman

Exxus Snap Cartridge Vaporizer

$35.00MSRP

About this product

Compact and easy to use, the Exxus Snap Cartridge Vaporizer makes vaping easy. Simply fill and go! It delivers a generous amount of vapor and bold flavor. It is powered by a 650 mAh battery. Available in a variety of colors, the Snap is perfect for vaping on the go and offers a quick, as-you-need-it CBD oil delivery system that fits your lifestyle.

About this brand

CBD American Shaman is dedicated to bringing wellness to the world! We offer a wide variety of CBD products to fit your lifestyle. Our ultra-concentrated, terpene-rich hemp oil is derived from all natural, high-quality industrial hemp. The values that drive us are fair business practices, philanthropy, sustainability, and making the highest quality hemp oil available to those in need.