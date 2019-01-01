Exxus Snap Cartridge Vaporizer
by CBD American Shaman
$35.00MSRP
About this product
Compact and easy to use, the Exxus Snap Cartridge Vaporizer makes vaping easy. Simply fill and go! It delivers a generous amount of vapor and bold flavor. It is powered by a 650 mAh battery. Available in a variety of colors, the Snap is perfect for vaping on the go and offers a quick, as-you-need-it CBD oil delivery system that fits your lifestyle.
About this brand
CBD American Shaman
CBD American Shaman is dedicated to bringing wellness to the world! We offer a wide variety of CBD products to fit your lifestyle. Our ultra-concentrated, terpene-rich hemp oil is derived from all natural, high-quality industrial hemp. The values that drive us are fair business practices, philanthropy, sustainability, and making the highest quality hemp oil available to those in need.