Pixie Sticks 25mg
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$3.99
Pickup 32.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Also at 5 other stores nearby
2 pieces
$9.95
Pickup 76.7 miles away
1 piece
$9.95
Pickup 76.7 miles away
We were asked if we can make the perfect CBD cookie. Our response? Yes Pecan! With Pecans, Sesame Seeds, and 10mg of CBD in every cookie, it's the perfect way to get your CBD fix!
Be the first to review this product.