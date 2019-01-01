Hemp CBD For A Healthier Wellbeing ! Nature has done it again ! The finest full spectrum CBD oil available...the greatest medicinal benefits.Our full spectrum oil comes from one of the only federally registered medicinal hemp producers and distributors in the United States. We share our 3rd party testing with you-full transparency ! Our products, are all bottled in an FDA approved, food grade facility in the USA....We have medical advisors available to answer questions...Our products are not only NON GMO, but they are grown in the richest, organic soil available. No pesticides are ever used. We extract our oil using a CO2 extraction method to preserve the quality of the oil. We also offer the opportunity to build your own cannabidiol business...We also have Veterinarian approved CBD for our furry friends, our pets we love ! PETA Registered Cruelty-Free ! Good Manufacturing Practice ! CBD Made in the USA ! NON GMO ! Organically Grown ! CBD BioCare is Hemp CBD - Herbal Drops - Food Grade Supplement - CBD oil is an anti-inflammatory and antioxidant....Cannabidiol or CBD is being used in many ways & one great example is for a little girl Charlotte Figi for her seizures with great success ! At CBD BioCare our focus is on healing..Our CBD comes from the only large scale, US based, 100% federally registered producer and distributor, of the highest quality medicinal hemp in the United States...And we are very proud of that. Why is CBD Beneficial? Researchers and studies indicate that there are many benefits of CBD. According to a 2013 review published in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology, studies have found CBD to possess numerous medical properties. However, because cannabinoids, such as CBD, have not been FDA approved as a cure or treatment for any disease, CBD BioCare and its affiliations do not make or support any medical claims related to hemp CBD oil. However, we recommend you read the many studies, reports, clinical trials and reputable publications available online to learn more about the benefits of CBD oil. Is CBD Legal? Yes! CBD is legal in all 50 states and more than 40 countries around the world and you do not need a prescription to use it. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. Please consult your health care professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product. The Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act requires this notice.