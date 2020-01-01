 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
30 COUNT CBD SOFTGELS 900MG

by CBD Farmhouse

CBD Farmhouse Edibles Capsules 30 COUNT CBD SOFTGELS 900MG

$27.50MSRP

About this product

For those customers who want 0% THC, we have a stellar option just for you. Our 30-count of 30mg (900mg total) CBD Softgel Capsules are made from CBD isolate and have 0% THC. Simply pop your dose and go on about your day, confident that your body and mind get exactly what they need to keep working at full capacity.

About this brand

400 acres of organic land in upstate NY, onsite extraction facility and CBD producer in Dallas. We pride in our products, quality, pricing, and customer service to provide to you the best experience possible. You can find us in grocery stores, large CBD franchises and health stores all across the US.