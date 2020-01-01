 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Transdermal patches
  5. CBD Living Topical Patch 60mg

CBD Living Topical Patch 60mg

by CBD Living

Write a review
CBD Living Topicals Transdermal Patches CBD Living Topical Patch 60mg
CBD Living Topicals Transdermal Patches CBD Living Topical Patch 60mg
CBD Living Topicals Transdermal Patches CBD Living Topical Patch 60mg
CBD Living Topicals Transdermal Patches CBD Living Topical Patch 60mg

$20.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

CBD Living’s topical patch is a great way to target pain and inflammation in the body. It can be applied directly over the affected area and provides almost instantaneous relief. The CBD Living Pain Relief Patch is extremely convenient and can be worn discreetly under clothing. CBD Living topical patches provide up to 96 hours of pain relief. One box contains one patch.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

CBD Living Logo
CBD Living