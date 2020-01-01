About this product

CBD Living Water is made with 100% organic and natural hemp CBD extracts using cutting-edge nanotechnology to infuse natural CBD extract in approximately 9+pH water. Stay hydrated and get your daily CBD all in one! CBD Living Water is great for people on the go. It offers a convenient, hydrating way to get your daily CBD with guess-free dosing. Each 500 ml bottle of water contains 10 million nanograms of CBD and is highly bioavailable and absorbable. Take a bottle of CBD Living Water with you to the gym or your favorite yoga class and experience the pain and inflammation reducing properties of CBD. Ingredients: Proprietary Full Spectrum Nano Hemp Extract (aerial parts) 10 MG (Cannabidiol / CBD) Purified 9+ pH Water Potassium Bicarbonate Magnesium Sulfate Potassium Hydroxide