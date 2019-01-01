 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. Hemp Tea

Hemp Tea

by CBD Mods

Write a review
CBD Mods Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Hemp Tea

$12.50MSRP

About this product

Hemp Tea 3.5 grams, Cured and seedless hemp leaf and flower, Allow the leaves infuse for 5 to 8 minutes in a cup of boiling water. we advise the use of a tea strainer, Amazing taste profile, can be sweetened with honey!! CBD From natural sources, Can be used for tea, extractions, isolates and tinctures EU Grown bio hemp, No pesticides or added chemicals, 100% hemp Packed in convenient resealable foodsafe mylar/foil pouches We have tested hundreds of samples of CBD hemp from many growers and we are sure this is the best available on the market

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

CBD Mods Logo
The Highest Quality Hemp Products Available On The UK Market - Seeds - Full Spectrum Winterised Vape Juice & Refills - 10ml/30ml/100ml - Traditional Tinctures -10ml/100ml - Natural Hemp Infused Coconut Oils - 10g - Hemp Tea