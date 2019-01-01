About this product

Hemp Tea 3.5 grams, Cured and seedless hemp leaf and flower, Allow the leaves infuse for 5 to 8 minutes in a cup of boiling water. we advise the use of a tea strainer, Amazing taste profile, can be sweetened with honey!! CBD From natural sources, Can be used for tea, extractions, isolates and tinctures EU Grown bio hemp, No pesticides or added chemicals, 100% hemp Packed in convenient resealable foodsafe mylar/foil pouches We have tested hundreds of samples of CBD hemp from many growers and we are sure this is the best available on the market